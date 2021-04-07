Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHNG. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $865,090,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,650,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,810,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,956,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,014,000.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

