ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Stake Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of ChannelAdvisor worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 722.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $291,980.00. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $8,842,128.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,648. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

ECOM stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

