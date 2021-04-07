Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Down 3.8%

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $29.90. Approximately 38,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,825,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. Cowen started coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Chargepoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

