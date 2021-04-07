Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.59

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $3.00. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 187,527 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $87.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 485,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,895.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 506,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,616.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400,554 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 11,816.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.