Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 1,665 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.44, for a total transaction of $518,547.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ANET stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.82. The company had a trading volume of 271,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,302. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $326.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.67.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
