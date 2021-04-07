Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 1,665 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.44, for a total transaction of $518,547.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ANET stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.82. The company had a trading volume of 271,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,302. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $326.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.67.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,897,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $2,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.