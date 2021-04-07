Charles Liang Sells 60,126 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang sold 60,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,406,242.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,090,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Charles Liang sold 61,511 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $2,414,921.86.

SMCI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 201,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

