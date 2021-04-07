Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) VP Birgit Girshick Sells 18,311 Shares

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 19th, Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $6.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.56. 5,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,602. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.42 and a fifty-two week high of $307.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

