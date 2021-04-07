Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,868 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $21,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 42.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 195.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

ABG opened at $196.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.79. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $269.28.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.