Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,652 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Arconic worth $22,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arconic news, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 in the last 90 days.

Arconic stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

