Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 154,546 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 154,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $128,086,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $122,551,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $49,784,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $8,856,000.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $131.09 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $256.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.59.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

