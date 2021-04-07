Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Summit Materials worth $21,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

