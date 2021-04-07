Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $20,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,905,000 after acquiring an additional 389,059 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 350,421 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,342,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,232,000 after acquiring an additional 292,056 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 459,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after buying an additional 191,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 996,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after buying an additional 181,473 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

