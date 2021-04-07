Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Under Armour worth $21,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 119,206 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

UAA opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Argus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

