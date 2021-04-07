Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 25,101 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.88% of TreeHouse Foods worth $21,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.10.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE THS opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

