Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,531 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 382,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.49% of Lakeland Financial worth $20,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $279,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian J. Smith sold 10,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $656,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,647.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,418 shares of company stock worth $5,735,529. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

