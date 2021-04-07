Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $21.64 Million Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Moelis & Company worth $21,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $3,937,576.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,599.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $699,017.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,291 shares of company stock valued at $31,307,518. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MC stock opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 112.24%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

