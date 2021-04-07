Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $21.69 Million Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,708 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of TripAdvisor worth $21,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRIP. Truist raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

TRIP opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

