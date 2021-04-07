Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $21.77 Million Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of GATX worth $21,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in GATX by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

Get GATX alerts:

NYSE:GATX opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average is $83.69. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $418,484.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,980.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $223,425.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,506.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.