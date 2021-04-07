Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $21.88 Million Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $21,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 78.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

ALEX opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 862.00 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $19.22.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

ALEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

