Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.15 Million Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Group 1 Automotive worth $22,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,918,000 after buying an additional 179,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after buying an additional 152,796 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 129,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,380,000.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $544,040.00. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.11.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $156.17 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $175.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.34%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

