Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Bandwidth worth $21,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAND. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

BAND stock opened at $124.29 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.08 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.92.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total value of $1,081,642.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $87,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,993 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

