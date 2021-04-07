Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of California Water Service Group worth $21,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 50.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CWT opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.08. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

