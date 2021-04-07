Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,760 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Ashland Global worth $22,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ashland Global by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ashland Global by 835.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 246,774 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 39.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $90.13 on Wednesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $92.15. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

