Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,071 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $21,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on APLS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,350 shares of company stock worth $1,167,416 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

