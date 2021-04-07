Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 62,604 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62,604 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Sally Beauty worth $21,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 908.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 589,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 531,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,032.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $363,000.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

