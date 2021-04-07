Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,451 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Commercial Metals worth $20,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMC opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMC. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,116.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

