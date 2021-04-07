Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 603,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Columbia Banking System worth $21,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLB. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of COLB stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.