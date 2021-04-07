Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Sanderson Farms worth $20,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $163.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.77. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $167.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

SAFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

In other news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

