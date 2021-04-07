Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Silgan worth $21,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

