Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,888 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,888 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Worthington Industries worth $22,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 602.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Worthington Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

In other Worthington Industries news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $4,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,415,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,255,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $1,035,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,583,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,310 shares of company stock worth $7,355,722. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

WOR opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.