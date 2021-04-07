Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 29,645 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,645 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $21,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 45,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.92 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

