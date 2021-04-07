Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,728 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of Sleep Number worth $22,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNBR. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In other Sleep Number news, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,878.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.09. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The business had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

