ChartEx (CHART) Price Tops $0.0691 on Major Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $136,640.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00069139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.98 or 0.00260221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.46 or 0.00760213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,393.03 or 1.00526028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00016260 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

