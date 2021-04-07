Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sets New 52-Week High at $123.17

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.17 and last traded at $120.26, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.99.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $66,557.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $118,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,089 shares of company stock valued at $455,652. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.