ChatCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $778,110.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $778,110.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,434.64 or 1.00035200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00034943 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00095911 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001176 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001784 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

