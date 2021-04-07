Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.59% of Chemed worth $50,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,154,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Chemed by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after acquiring an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Chemed by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHE stock opened at $463.06 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.86 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.05.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

