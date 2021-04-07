Chemung Canal Trust Co. Acquires 308 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after buying an additional 986,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.17. The stock had a trading volume of 36,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,542. The firm has a market cap of $344.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $246.26 and a 12 month high of $380.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.72 and its 200 day moving average is $339.05.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

