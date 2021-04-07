Chemung Canal Trust Co. Acquires 69,263 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 732.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,263 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in BCE by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,987 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,322,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BCE by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,379. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.24%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

