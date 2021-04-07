Chemung Canal Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.9% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.58. The company had a trading volume of 107,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,136,607. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $428.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.15 and a 12-month high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.42.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

