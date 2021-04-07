Chemung Canal Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,564 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 74,864 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after buying an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after buying an additional 2,262,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,115,000 after buying an additional 1,660,510 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.87. The stock had a trading volume of 383,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,470,982. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

