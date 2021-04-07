Chemung Canal Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,068,000 after purchasing an additional 146,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $330.71. 1,100,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,062,102. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $338.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.43 and a 200-day moving average of $310.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

