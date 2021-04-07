Chemung Canal Trust Co. Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 160.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,650 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.7% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.75. The stock had a trading volume of 26,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,028. The company has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

