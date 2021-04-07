Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,302,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its position in Alphabet by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,108.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $14.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,224.23. 36,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,064.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,808.80. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,177.25 and a twelve month high of $2,228.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

