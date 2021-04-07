Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,933 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.28. 53,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,167. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,819.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

