Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $3.01 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.11. 1,054,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,471,146. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $112.39 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

