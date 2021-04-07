Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $3.29 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,222,000 after buying an additional 2,901,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.32. 158,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,660,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

