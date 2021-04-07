Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $4.96 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 407.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $21,733,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.25. 114,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,483,859. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

