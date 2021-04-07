Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.73. 17,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,511. The stock has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

