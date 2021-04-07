Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.7% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its position in Constellation Brands by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.39. 18,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $149.01 and a one year high of $242.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

