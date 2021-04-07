Chemung Canal Trust Co. Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.9% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

PG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.77. The company had a trading volume of 102,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,372,902. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $336.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.39.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.